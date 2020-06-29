GameCo to roll out VGMs at Oklahoma Tribal casinos

Las Vegas-based skill games developer GameCo is launching its video gambling machines (VGMs) in Oklahoma through a new distribution deal with Dynamic Gaming Solutions.

The agreement gives Oklahoma City-based Dynamic Gaming Solutions responsibility for product sales, installation, servicing, and marketing for GameCo’s VGM’s throughout the state.

From August, GameCo’s VGM and Bartop VGM machines will be made available across Tribal casinos in the state, featuring games such as All-Star Hoops Multiplayer, Sweet Spot Golf, and Destination Tiki, along with the upcoming Steve Aoki’s Neon Dream and Star Trek: Voyager games.

“Oklahoma is one of the largest and most important jurisdictions in the United States and Dynamic Gaming Solutions is the perfect partner to help bring our titles to local Tribal casinos,” said GameCo co-founder and CEO Blaine Graboyes.

“We are creating an entirely new way to gamble, play, and win that appeals to a younger player and Dynamic Gaming Solutions expertise in the market will help us reach the right audience.”

Dynamic Gaming Solutions managing partner Mark Larson commented: “GameCo and other skill providers are at the heart of the changing future of the casino floor. They act as the bridge that will help gap the industry-wide aging concern, and we are excited to partner with them in the Oklahoma market.”

The new partnership follows GameCo’s successful field trial and approval by Nevada regulators to begin installation across the state.