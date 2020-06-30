EveryMatrix partners CompetitionLabs for new gamification tools

Malta-based iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has strengthened its customer engagement tools through a new partnership with CompetitionLabs.

The agreement allows EveryMatrix to add gamification tools and player engagement features to its CasinoEngine content aggregation platform, including tournaments, missions, achievements and rewards.

“We’ve been thoroughly researching partners in this area and CompetitionsLabs’ credentials are impressive,” said CasinoEngine’s newly appointed CEO Stian Enger Pettersen. “EveryMatrix helps customers to differentiate and innovate their businesses through our solutions, and CompetitionsLabs’ gamification platform is an excellent fit for us.

“Thanks to this integration, our casino clients can now take full advantage of this real-time toolkit to quickly roll out tournaments and missions, and we are confident that players will be excited by the skinnable widgets.”

CompetitionLabs chief engagement officer Julian Steinwender commented: “EveryMatrix is a great partner to work with and we believe that their commitment to both customers and players alike has been showcased for the past decade.

“CasinoEngine is a high-performing product and our gamification platform will help them increase their customer engagement even more. We understand that gamification can be daunting, which is where the CompetitionLabs software and consulting services can help out.”