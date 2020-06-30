This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming signs major supply deal with Svenska Spel

30th June 2020 9:17 am GMT
Svenska Spel
NetEnt

Malta-based casino supplier Relax Gaming has secured a deal to provide its games to Sweden’s state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel.

The agreement will expand Svenska Spel’s online casino with the addition of a growing selection of Relax Gaming’s proprietary titles such as Snake Arena, Money Train and Hellcatraz, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through its Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“Teaming up with Svenska Spel presents a huge opportunity for growth in the Scandinavian region and underlines the appeal of our offering with the industry’s most established operators,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. 

“This partnership is a milestone in Relax’s business journey, and we look forward to collaborating closely with the operator to provide quality content that has proven popularity amongst its vast customers base.”

Svenska Spel head of online casino, Niklas Örtbrant, commented: “Relax Gaming’s reputation for speed, flexibility and business simplicity had attracted us to the supplier some time ago, so we are excited to be gaining access to the diverse range of casino games available through its platform. 

“Both Relax’s proprietary and aggregated portfolios contain must-have online slot titles that we expect will be a big hit with our players and help us meet the growing demand for innovative interactive content.”

