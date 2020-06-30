This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Svenska Spel expands casino platform with IGT PlayDigital integration

30th June 2020 8:32 am GMT
New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a multi-year deal to deploy its PlayRGS platform with Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

IGT has agreed an initial three-year contract to deliver its PlayDigital PlayRGS remote game server, including maintenance, monitoring and support, as well as access to its portfolio of PlayCasino game content.

“The introduction of our powerful PlayRGS remote game server and player-tested PlayCasino digital content, combined with IGT's extensive experience in the government-regulated digital gaming market, will help ensure the ongoing success of Svenska Spel Sport & Casino's digital program,” said IGT International regional vice president for Northern Europe Jonas Reuter.

“As part of our commitment to promoting responsible gaming and sustainably growing our customers' business, IGT was also among the first supporting members to join the Swedish Gambling Association, SPER. We will continue to work with SPER and its founding member, Svenska Spel, to contribute to a sustainable gaming market in Sweden.”

IGT already provides Svenska Spel with its PlayPoker online poker solution, Intelligen video lottery terminal central system, VLTs and content, as well as land-based casino cabinets and content. The supplier also recently introduced its cashless payment technology IGTPay to VLTs operated by Svenksa Spel.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed up 7.69 per cent at $8.82 per share in New York Monday.

