Gaming Intelligence
BtoBet expands into fantasy sports with Scout Gaming

23rd September 2020 7:03 am GMT

Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has entered into a distribution deal with iGaming platform provider BtoBet.

The deal allows BtoBet, which is in the process of being acquired by Aspire Global, to offer Scout Gaming’s full product offering to its network of operators via its Neuron3 platform.

“We are pleased to add another strong distribution platform to our already broad network of partners,” said Scout Gaming chief commercial officer Joakim Renman. “We had a successful co-operation with BtoBet and looking forward to expand it.”

BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà added: “We are happy to add the market leading DFS and fantasy sports supplier to our product portfolio of games. We are experiencing an increasing demand for additional sport content and believes that Scout Gaming’s product fits that need in a pleasant way.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 1.67 per cent lower at SEK47.00 per share in Stockholm early Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Aspire Global BtoBet Fantasy Sports Neuron 3 Scout Gaming
