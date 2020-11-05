Scout Gaming targets Balkans expansion with Meridianbet deal

Stockholm-listed Scout Gaming has entered into an agreement to provide its B2B fantasy sports solutions to Balkan-facing operator Meridianbet.

The deal will see Scout’s products launched in the Balkans for the first time through Meridianbet’s chain of retail outlets in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as online.

The integration will begin this month with the aim of launching the new offering early next year.

“We are continuing to build out our network of market leading operators on a global scale,” said Scout Gaming chief commercial officer Joakim Renman. “Meridianbet fit perfectly into this narrative, having stayed at the forefront of positive development in the Balkans for over 30 years.

“We’re especially glad for the people in this region who for the first time ever will be able to access and enjoy Scout’s best-in-breed digital gaming experience.”

Meridianbet CEO Zoran Milosevic said: “We have watched the fantasy market taking off in Europe and want to ensure we stay on top of this development. By providing our customers with Scouts content we live up to our promise of having the best product on the market.

“We see tremendous growth possibilities for this fairly new sports entertainment format and are certain that it will be well received by customers.”

Meridianbet product manager Vladimir Stamenic added: “Scouts proven track record and professional approach allows us to significantly expand our sports offering. We are sure that these events will appeal to our customers, offering them high quality competitive DFS mixed with Player performance betting that will provide a great betting experience both online and in our retail shops.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 0.22 per cent lower at SEK46.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.