This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Scout Gaming rolls out daily fantasy sports in Brazil with Betsson

19th March 2021 8:59 am GMT
Scout Gaming Group

Stockholm-listed Scout Gaming has launched its daily fantasy sports (DFS) product in Brazil with operator Betsson.

Players at Betsson.com.br now have access to free-to-play daily fantasy sports and fixed buy-in games, which offer bigger prizes.

“In order to provide the largest network of pooled DFS operators we must ensure that we partner with the biggest names in the business and we undoubtedly count Betsson Group among these must-have operators,” said Scout Gaming chief commercial officer Joakim Renman.

“We are thrilled to see our games go live with its flagship brand and for its players in Brazil to be able to enjoy the fun and entertaining experience our games provide while also giving them the chance to win some truly incredible prizes.”

Betsson Group commercial director of gaming Ciara Nic Liam commented: “We go to great lengths to offer players at our brands the best possible experience and a major part of this is the content and games we stock in our lobbies. Fantasy sports and daily fantasy sports are tremendously popular and something our players are seeking.

“Of course, we wanted to be able to offer them the best Fantasy experience in the world and that is why partnering with the Scout Gaming Group was an absolute must. Its fantasy platform is undoubtedly the best and will prove to be hugely popular with our players in Brazil.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 0.6 per cent lower at SEK49.50 per share in Stockholm early Friday, while shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.85 per cent higher at SEK76.75 per share.

Related Tags
Betsson Brazil Fantasy Sports Scout Gaming
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Scout Gaming widens loss despite solid revenue growth

Scout Gaming shares soar on ATG deal in Sweden

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Scout Gaming posts third quarter revenue growth of 85%

Strong quarter for Enlabs as Q3 revenue hits record €13.6m high

Scout Gaming targets Balkans expansion with Meridianbet deal

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

BtoBet expands into fantasy sports with Scout Gaming

Scout Gaming’s FanTeam agrees Fulham FC partnership

Scout Gaming posts strong second quarter revenue growth

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games