Scout Gaming rolls out daily fantasy sports in Brazil with Betsson

Stockholm-listed Scout Gaming has launched its daily fantasy sports (DFS) product in Brazil with operator Betsson.

Players at Betsson.com.br now have access to free-to-play daily fantasy sports and fixed buy-in games, which offer bigger prizes.

“In order to provide the largest network of pooled DFS operators we must ensure that we partner with the biggest names in the business and we undoubtedly count Betsson Group among these must-have operators,” said Scout Gaming chief commercial officer Joakim Renman.

“We are thrilled to see our games go live with its flagship brand and for its players in Brazil to be able to enjoy the fun and entertaining experience our games provide while also giving them the chance to win some truly incredible prizes.”

Betsson Group commercial director of gaming Ciara Nic Liam commented: “We go to great lengths to offer players at our brands the best possible experience and a major part of this is the content and games we stock in our lobbies. Fantasy sports and daily fantasy sports are tremendously popular and something our players are seeking.

“Of course, we wanted to be able to offer them the best Fantasy experience in the world and that is why partnering with the Scout Gaming Group was an absolute must. Its fantasy platform is undoubtedly the best and will prove to be hugely popular with our players in Brazil.”

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 0.6 per cent lower at SEK49.50 per share in Stockholm early Friday, while shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.85 per cent higher at SEK76.75 per share.