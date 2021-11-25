FanDuel enters Brazil with Grupo Globo fantasy sports partnership

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel is bringing its daily fantasy sports (DFS) offering to Brazil through a new multi-year agreement with Grupo Globo’s Cartola FC brand.

FanDuel will power an extension of Cartola FC’s current product suite to launch a paid daily fantasy sports platform in Brazil, operating as Cartola Express. This will be supported by Aspire Global's BtoBet, which will provide FanDuel with its player account management platform.

Cartola FC was first launched in 2005 and is one of the leading operators in the Brazilian fantasy sports market, with more than 17m app downloads, 10m active fantasy teams and 435,000 Cartola PRO customer subscriptions.

“In Cartola FC, Grupo Globo has built a pioneer in the Brazilian fantasy sports market, offering millions of players access to a first-class entertainment platform which is integrated across a vast sports media portfolio,” said FanDuel CEO Amy Howe.

“This exciting initiative allows us to contribute to that success by adding FanDuel’s proven product capabilities and cutting-edge services. We’re looking forward to being a part of this initiative, offering players a new service and the next generation of fantasy sports in Brazil.”

Newton Filho, CEO of DFS Entretenimento, which operates Cartola Express, commented: “Daily fantasy sports is a fast-growing form of entertainment in Brazil and Cartola Express has the potential to take this to the next level.

“We’re proud to count on the expertise of FanDuel, which has been a leader in this field in the United States for more than 10 years, and we’re confident that our players will enjoy the benefits of their experience.”

The agreement also marks the latest deal for BtoBet in Latin America, and an extension of its existing partnership with Flutter, which saw the supplier power Betfair's launch in Colombia.

“The agreement with FanDuel is yet another significant step towards our objective of establishing strong positions in the US and Brazil," said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Our success in these markets will be important steps in reaching our goal to become a world leading B2B iGaming supplier."

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.73 per cent higher at SEK83.30 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were 0.32 per cent higher at 10,850.00 pence in London.