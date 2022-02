Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has expanded its product offering in partnership with Scout Gaming.

The agreement enables ATG to offer players a broad range of fantasy sports tournaments from the Scout Gaming Network, including a SEK2.5m Guaranteed Champions League Knockout Tournament where the overall winner will receive a minimum prize of SEK 500,000.

The launch also includes a number of English Premier League contests with combined prizes of more than [...]