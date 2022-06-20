Scout Gaming seals exclusive Norsk Tipping fantasy sports deal

Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has secured an exclusive supply deal with Norwegian state-owned monopoly operator Norsk Tipping.

Scout Gaming has been providing a limited free-to-play fantasy sports product to Norsk Tipping over the past two years, but will now be able to provide a full offering to the operator’s players.

The supplier said that the partnership would have a “significant” affect on its future revenue and profitability, although the company was unable to provide any estimates.

“That we now are given the opportunity to be Norsk Tipping’s provider of our full offering in the Fantasy Sports segment is a clear proof of the quality in the product which we have built in the company and we look forward to the partnership and will promptly start the delivery to the Norwegian market,” said Scout Gaming acting CEO Niklas Jönsson.

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) climbed 1.53 per cent to SEK2.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.