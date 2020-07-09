Tenlot Group appoints new VP for sports betting expansion

Lottery and gaming operator Tenlot Group is expanding its sports betting division with the appointment of experienced executive Chanoch Ben Simchon.

As vice president of sports operations, Simchon will be responsible for all technology, innovation and operations as Tenlot looks to expand its sports betting offering across Africa and South and Central America.

Simchon has more than 16 years’ experience in the iGaming industry, serving in both developed and emerging markets within B2B and B2C operations. He was previously group director of betting operations at Intralot, and also served as head of sport for Winner.com and head of trading at Playtech.

“We welcome Chanoch Ben Simchon as our new VP sports and look forward to his leadership in expanding Tenlot’s product offerings, technology innovations and profitability,” said Tenlot Group CEO Yossi Abadi. “His vast experience will be a great asset to the company, as well as to the communities that benefit from our sports gaming proceeds.

“Tenlot is a supporter of sports programs and leading athletes through many sponsorships and national projects in several African countries; Tenlot Group is proud to be an official sponsor of several National Olympic Committees.”

Commenting on his appointment, Simchon said: “It is a great pleasure to join Tenlot to lead its sports gaming division. I look forward to promoting excellence, innovation and community engagement in a growing number of global markets. Sports unite people - while benefiting communities locally, nationally and internationally.”