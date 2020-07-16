This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Illinois Lottery to boost STEAM programs with new instant ticket

16th July 2020 7:26 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

The Illinois Lottery has expanded its instant ticket portfolio with a new game that will raise funds for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) programs in Illinois' public schools.

The Booming Bucks instant ticket costs $2 and gives players the chance to win up to $20,000, with all proceeds supporting the School STEAM Grant Program, which the Illinois State Board of Education will create and run.

The program will support STEAM programming for K-12 students, specifically in lower income neighborhoods, with priority given to programs that provide hands-on experience and focus on encouraging female students to enter STEAM fields.

“The Illinois Lottery is proud to support the learning and development of K-12 students across the state of Illinois with our new specialty ticket,” said Illinois Lottery director Harold Mays. “The STEAM programs funded by Booming Bucks will inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation to foster a brighter future for our students and our state.”

Illinois becomes the first US state lottery to launch an instant ticket that specifically supports STEAM programming, and follows support from the Illinois General Assembly and State Senator Iris Martinez.

“We are grateful to the General Assembly for creating this opportunity to fund STEAM programs in Illinois schools,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr Carmen Ayala. “To get more women and people of color into science and engineering, we have to start young. This special lottery ticket will support inclusive, exciting, and hands-on learning for students to jumpstart their exposure to STEAM careers.”

Senator Martinez added: “By creating an additional source, through the Illinois Lottery, to provide more funds for STEAM programs in underserved school districts, residents have a new opportunity to support our students. I commend this initiative and encourage all who can to test their luck on this new ticket, directly benefiting students in communities of color.”

Booming Bucks is one of nine instant ticket games in the Illinois Lottery’s portfolio that specifically support special causes.

