The National Lottery of El Salvador, Loteria Nacional de Beneficencia (LNB), has agreed a long-term deal with lottery and gaming operator Tenlot Group to significantly expand its product offering.

The exclusive 20-year license allows Tenlot to provide a wide range of gaming opportunities nationally, including sports betting, bingo, casino games and a range of digital instant games, among others.

LNB currently has more than 100 dedicated kiosks and over 1,300 registered sellers nationwide, which Tenlot plans to [...]