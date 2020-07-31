This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games secures instant lottery extension in Montana

31st July 2020 8:25 am GMT
Scientific Games
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has been awarded a new contract to continue providing instant lottery games to the Montana Lottery.

The two-year contract runs through August 2022 and sees Scientific Games continue as the sole provider of Montana Scratch games, extending a relationship which stretches back to 1987 when the lottery first launched.

“We are delighted to continue our innovation with Scientific Games on Montana Scratch games for two more years through this contract extension,” said Montana Lottery director Angela Wong. “We look forward to strengthening our current Montana Scratch offering with more exciting new games that both entertain players and responsibly drive state funding to benefit all Montanans.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of instant products, John Schulz, commented: “The Montana Lottery has always been a leader in launching scratch games that feature our newest manufacturing techniques and licensed brands.

“They are typically one of the first lotteries in the US to try innovative approaches to traditional instant games, and we are honored by the trust they continue to place in our Company for more than 30 years.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 1.46 per cent at $18.26 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Instant Games Lottery Montana Montana Lottery Scientific Games United States
