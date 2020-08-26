This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pollard Banknote secures Missouri Lottery pull-tabs extension

26th August 2020 6:18 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a three-year contract to continue providing its pull-tabs program to the Missouri Lottery.

The agreement will see Pollard Banknote subsidiary Diamond Game provide pull-tabs, dispensers and related services to the lottery through to 30 September 2023.

“We are pleased to be extending our contract with Diamond Game and further growing our contribution to public education,” said Missouri Lottery chief operating officer Bernard Collier. “Missouri's fraternal organizations have also benefited tremendously since the Pull-Tabs program launched, and we're delighted to continue supporting their efforts.”

Diamond Game president Bill Breslo added: “We are extremely pleased to be extending our agreement with the Missouri Lottery and look forward to working with its team to further its goals. It is also a privilege that our product helps support the positive contributions that the veteran and fraternal non-profit retailers make in their communities.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 0.54 per cent higher at CAD$18.61 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

