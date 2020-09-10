This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Camelot Lottery Solutions launches e-Instant games RGS platform

10th September 2020 8:03 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Camelot Lottery Solutions (CLS) has launched a new Remote Gaming Server (RGS) to enable its e-Instant games portfolio to be made available to lotteries worldwide.

Built in-house and able to integrate with any iLottery platform, the RGS is a result of CLS launching e-Instant games with a number of European lotteries in recent years, including the UK National Lottery, Irish National Lottery and Switzerland’s Loterie Romande.

“Our Games Studio has been producing and delivering leading game content to major European lotteries like the UK National Lottery, Irish National Lottery and Loterie Romande for many years,” said CLS chief technology officer Brett Cross. “Now with our RGS and Data platforms we have industry leading content distribution and analytical capability.

“All our systems are designed to be flexible and use open standards. Our RGS is agnostic as to the iLottery platform it connects to, and can run in the cloud or on-premises. I’m excited that we are now able to give our customers immediate delivery of standout games that will help keep players engaged and increase net proceeds for good causes.”

CLS became the sole provider and portfolio manager of e-Instants to the Irish National Lottery in 2016, helping the lottery’s e-Instants sales soar 245 per cent over the past two years.

“Over the past four years we’ve been working in close collaboration with multiple lotteries in managing and further enhancing their entire e-Instant program via the continual delivery of new and innovative content,” said CLS head of gaming Leon Eaton. “Our work to date has resulted in an extensive portfolio of over 150 games, all of which has helped drive record returns to good causes. 

“The development of our RGS enables our games to be integrated with any third party host, therefore I’m both delighted and excited at the opportunity to more widely distribute our market leading games portfolio to new lotteries around the world.”

CLS head of architecture Robin Brown added: “Building our own RGS showcases the skills and expertise of our internal teams, who have created a robust, secure and innovative RGS that will integrate with any iLottery or eGaming system on the market today.”

Related Tags
Camelot Lottery Solutions e-Instants Lottery
Related Videos
Related Articles

UK begins fourth National Lottery licensing process

UK Lords report calls for overhaul of gambling regulations

Camelot Lottery Solutions and Arkansas Lottery agree contract extension

Record Digital performance drives UK National Lottery sales to £7.9bn

UK National Lottery licence competition delayed as field narrows

Intralot sees full year revenue drop to €720.6m in 2019

Gambling, data and ethics: an unlikely alliance

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Intelligence Lottery Operator of the Year – Sazka Group

Gaming Intelligence Lottery Supplier of the Year – IWG

Presenting the Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020 shortlist

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Camelot bolsters corporate responsibility with new appointment

Lotto explosion

Sportradar Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic