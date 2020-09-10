Camelot Lottery Solutions launches e-Instant games RGS platform

Camelot Lottery Solutions (CLS) has launched a new Remote Gaming Server (RGS) to enable its e-Instant games portfolio to be made available to lotteries worldwide.

Built in-house and able to integrate with any iLottery platform, the RGS is a result of CLS launching e-Instant games with a number of European lotteries in recent years, including the UK National Lottery, Irish National Lottery and Switzerland’s Loterie Romande.

“Our Games Studio has been producing and delivering leading game content to major European lotteries like the UK National Lottery, Irish National Lottery and Loterie Romande for many years,” said CLS chief technology officer Brett Cross. “Now with our RGS and Data platforms we have industry leading content distribution and analytical capability.

“All our systems are designed to be flexible and use open standards. Our RGS is agnostic as to the iLottery platform it connects to, and can run in the cloud or on-premises. I’m excited that we are now able to give our customers immediate delivery of standout games that will help keep players engaged and increase net proceeds for good causes.”

CLS became the sole provider and portfolio manager of e-Instants to the Irish National Lottery in 2016, helping the lottery’s e-Instants sales soar 245 per cent over the past two years.

“Over the past four years we’ve been working in close collaboration with multiple lotteries in managing and further enhancing their entire e-Instant program via the continual delivery of new and innovative content,” said CLS head of gaming Leon Eaton. “Our work to date has resulted in an extensive portfolio of over 150 games, all of which has helped drive record returns to good causes.

“The development of our RGS enables our games to be integrated with any third party host, therefore I’m both delighted and excited at the opportunity to more widely distribute our market leading games portfolio to new lotteries around the world.”

CLS head of architecture Robin Brown added: “Building our own RGS showcases the skills and expertise of our internal teams, who have created a robust, secure and innovative RGS that will integrate with any iLottery or eGaming system on the market today.”