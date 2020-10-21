Tennessee Lottery CEO re-elected as president of WLA

Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation president and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove has been re-elected as president of the World Lottery Association (WLA).

Hargrove was unanimously re-elected for her second two-year term as president of the WLA, the member-based organization with more than 140 government-authorized and licensed lotteries from more than 80 countries across the world.

“Rebecca continues to blaze trails in the lottery industry, and lotteries across the globe will go on benefitting from her vast experience,” said WLA board of directors chair Susan Lanigan.

Hargrove has held several leadership positions within WLA, including senior vice president and chair of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee, and is the founding chair of the Women’s Initiative in Lottery Leadership, a program designed to support the advancement of women into top positions of lottery management, leadership and responsibility.

Hargrove has also served as president or chair of all offices of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries and the Multi-State Lottery Association, as well as serving as president of the international industry organization A.I.L.E.

“I appreciate the continued support from WLA members, and I look forward to continuing the hard work of the WLA and what it does best: sharing best practices so lotteries worldwide raise money for good causes and their beneficiaries,” Hargrove said.