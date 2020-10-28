Scientific Games seals new instant games deal with Croatian National Lottery

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has agreed a new two-year deal to continue providing instant lottery scratch games to Croatian National Lottery operator Hrvatska Lutrija.

The agreement extends a successful two-year collaboration that has grown retail sales of the products by 60 per cent since 2018, and includes the launch of games such as MAXI CRNI BISERI, ODMOR IZ SNOVA and ZLATNA STAZA.

“We are extremely pleased with the growth of our instant game product category since our relationship with Scientific Games began just under two years ago, and we look forward to continuing our good work together for two more years,” said Hrvatska Lutrija president of the board Mario Musa. “The incredible growth of the product in this short time can be credited to Scientific Games’ global expertise fully developing instant game portfolios with both entertainment value and the Lottery’s beneficiaries in mind.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of global instant products John Schulz commented: “There is great potential to responsibly grow the instant product category further in Croatia. As we begin to work even more closely to refine the offering, the future to create proceeds to the Lottery’s beneficiary is very bright.

“Instant games as a game entertainment category is not fully realized in many European markets, and the National Lottery of Croatia’s recent success is a tremendous example of the product’s potential.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down by 3.84 per cent at $31.77 per share in New York Tuesday.