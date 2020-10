Italy’s financial law enforcement agency Guardia di Finanza has seized €27m in assets from 12 individuals suspected of tampering with IGT’s systems to gain access to high value winning lottery scratchcards.

The 12 individuals stand accused of aggravated fraud, unauthorised access to IT systems, receiving stolen goods and money-laundering.

The investigation led by the Rome public prosecutor’s office with the support of lottery systems supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has uncovered evidence of scratchcard fraud in Italy [...]