Maltco Lotteries goes online with Intralot

Athens-listed supplier Intralot has launched a new online lottery platform for Malta’s national lottery operator Maltco Lotteries.

Through an integration with Intralot’s LotosXi platform, Maltco can now offer its players online access to popular lottery games such as SUPER 5, LOTTO, Quaterno+, SUPERSTAR and Quick KENO.

“Our design principles focus on the player. We introduce state-of-the-art technologies to achieve a seamless gaming experience across channels,” said Intrlaot Group CEO Chris Dimitriadis. “We are excited to see LotosXi enabling Maltco Lotteries to offer Malta’s gaming community the opportunity to responsibly participate in iLottery games and further contributing to raising funds for good causes.”

Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis said he was thrilled to start serving and entertaining Maltese players from an additional channel in conjunction with the traditional retail channel.

“Today’s announcement is a result of relentless work and effort of Maltco Lotteries’ and Intralot’s teams, adapting efficiently at speed and scale under the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kasiotakis.

“The scope of our next-generation iLottery solution is to provide new and existing players an additional fast and easy access to Malta’s strongest number games brands.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were trading at €0.118 per share in Athens Tuesday morning.