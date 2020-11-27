Jumbo secures approval to enter UK charitable lotteries market

Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive is targeting expansion in the UK charitable lottery sector after receiving a supplier licence from the Gambling Commission.

The software operating licence enables Jumbo to supply its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) online lottery platform to licensed operators in the UK, adding to the company's existing external lottery manager operating licence held by wholly owned subsidiary Gatherwell.

“We are delighted to achieve this international expansion milestone which, together with our local subsidiary Gatherwell, will drive our growth strategy in the UK charities market,” said Jumbo Interactive CEO and executive director Mike Veverka.

“This is an important step in Jumbo expanding its footprint in the UK following the great work carried out by the Gatherwell team to date.”

Shares in Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIL) closed 2.88 per cent lower at AUD$13.83 per share in Sydney Friday.