Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games seals new Sisal deal for Moroccan national lottery

11th December 2020 10:28 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has agreed a new partnership with lottery operator Sisal to provide a range of services to the Moroccan national lottery.

Scientific Games will supply and deploy lottery instant games, e-instant digital games, and WAVE lottery terminals to Sisal, which won a ten-year concession to operator Morocco’s Societe de Gestion de la Loterie Nationale back in February 2018.

The supplier said that the agreement represents a “very important step” in growing its footprint in the rapidly developing African lottery market.

“We are honored by the continued trust that Sisal has placed in our ability to deliver a variety of value-added products and services that maximizes sales and proceeds for a number of their international lottery operations,” said Pat McHugh, Lottery Group chief executive at Scientific Games. “We are particularly excited about supporting the national lottery in Morocco and deploying our games and technology in the African market.”

Sisal managing director of lottery and international business Marco Caccavale commented: “Most recently, we have enjoyed significant market successes with the award of the concession to operate parimutuel games (GNTN) in Italy, and winning the bid to operate the national lottery in Turkey with our partner Şans Dijital, an affiliate of Demirören Holding, one of Turkey's largest companies.

“For all of these significant opportunities, Scientific Games offers relevant, innovative products and services for several growth segments of our businesses. The extent of the collaboration we have with Scientific Games in Morocco, Italy and Turkey is clear evidence of the strength of our strategic partnership.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 2.99 per cent at $41.65 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
eInstant Games Instant Lottery Lottery Morocco Retail Scientific Games Sisal
