Scientific Games debuts new Symphony gaming system in Germany

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has rolled out its new Symphony lottery gaming systems technology in Germany with Lotto Baden-Württemberg.

The new gaming system is now powering Lotto Baden-Württemberg and its network of more than 3,000 licensed retailers in Stuttgart in southwest Germany, and currently supports lottery products including Lotto 6aus49, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, KENO, TOTO, Oddset sports betting and a variety of instant games.

“As the first lottery worldwide to launch the latest generation Symphony platform, we are leading the way for other lotteries in the industry to understand the importance of systems technology and third-party integration capabilities for future growth,” said Lotto Baden-Württemberg managing director Georg Wacker.

“We are extremely pleased with our decision to continue collaborating with Scientific Games as our technology partner, and launch Symphony as our next generation gaming system to support our retail and digital growth plans for the coming years.”

Scientific Games developed the new platform with a self-contained systems architecture that easily integrates existing technology infrastructure and third-party systems across all product lines. It is built upon the modular architecture currently operational with Danske Spil and Norsk Tipping.

“Lotto Baden-Württemberg has demonstrated their trust in Scientific Games’ cloud-based, omni-channel technology and our sustainable growth expertise,” said Pat McHugh, lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games. “We thank the Lottery and its leadership for its continued innovative vision to drive maximum, sustainable growth and profits.”

Scientific Games has provided Lotto Baden-Württemberg with technology since 1992 through legacy companies and currently provides technology-based products and support from its European lottery technology facility in Vienna, Austria.

“We congratulate Lotto Baden-Württemberg on its decision to advance operations and be prepared for future challenges and positioned for sustainable growth,” said Matthias Müller, vice president of strategic sales and marketing, international lottery accounts for Scientific Games, who helped lead the project.

“Symphony is the right platform to support the lottery’s strategic plans to shorten time to market for new products and services, integrate new gaming verticals, further develop retail and online channels, and integrate new technologies and partners. Symphony supports all of these goals.”

