Gaming Intelligence
Jumbo Interactive secures first SaaS deal in the UK

24th December 2020 8:42 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has signed its first B2B partnership in the United Kingdom through a deal with the St Helena Hospice.

The six-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement will see Jumbo provide its online lottery platform to the UK charity, which currently generates around £5m in sales each year.

“We’re excited to have St Helena as our first SaaS partner in the UK,” said Jumbo CEO Mike Veverka. “The UK charity market is an important part of our planned future growth strategy. As a foundation partner, St Helena will receive the benefits from the advanced capabilities available to our Australian clients.”

The B2B deal follows last month's supplier licence approval from the British Gambling Commission.

Shares in Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) closed 0.87 per cent higher at AUD$13.87 per share in Sydney Thursday.

Related Tags
Australia Jumbo Interactive Lottery St Helena Hospice United Kingdom
