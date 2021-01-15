Loto-Québec extends Scientific Games’ instant games deal

New York-listed Scientific Games has secured an extension to its long-running instant games deal with Canada’s Loto-Québec.

Scientific Games has been supplying the provincial lottery operator for fifty years and has designed and manufactured around 4,500 instant games for Loto-Québec, including unique products such as Ultime, La Poule aux Oeufs d’Or, and Boîte à Bingo.

The new contract extends the supplier’s existing seven-year instant games and hybrid lottery games contracts through 31 January 2022.

“Scientific Games produced Loto-Québec’s very first instant game 50 years ago, and the tradition of our partnership will continue through this contract extension,” said Marie-Claudel Lalonde, senior director of strategy and marketing communication for Loto-Québec. “Together, we have innovated creative games to entertain Québec players and generate funding for vital programs in the province.”

In addition to manufacturing games for four Canadian provincial lotteries and the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation, Scientific Games’ Montreal facility produces games for lotteries in the US, France, Hungary, Australia and other countries.

“Our entire team in Montreal looks forward to continuing to advance the lottery’s game innovation for the enjoyment of Québec players with products driven by analytics and insights that are unmatched in the lottery industry,” said John Schulz, senior vice president of instant products for Scientific Games.

“We are also proud of our history as a manufacturing employer in the east Montreal community and the many talented residents who help produce Loto-Québec games for the company.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 0.81 per cent at $45.87 per share in New York Thursday.