IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

19th February 2021 9:56 am GMT
IWG

Lottery supplier IWG has launched its jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with the Pennsylvania Lottery, marking its fourth rollout in North America.

Players in the Keystone state now have access to Jungle Tumble Jackpots, the first game to feature IWG’s jackpot technology, which recently launched in Virginia, New Hampshire and Atlantic Canada.

“IWG consistently delivers great games for our iLottery program, and the addition of Jungle Tumble Jackpots is no exception,” said Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko. “Our customers are sure to love the three different ways of winning jackpots within the gameplay.”

IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher commented: “It’s great to see our InstantJackpots powered Jungle Tumble Jackpots go live in Pennsylvania. The reception to the game from the iLottery space has been phenomenal and we’re sure that players in the Keystone state will love the gameplay that’s on offer.

“We’re looking forward to jackpot-enabling additional titles in the coming months. With the module fully housed within our InstantRGS, it’s a simple process to add these e-Instants to a lottery’s iLottery platform.”

