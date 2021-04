Allwyn, the new UK division of SAZKA Group, has announced Twitter UK managing director Dara Nasr as the latest high profile addition to its advisory board.

Nasr has established himself as a leader in the world of digital communications during a distinguished career working for some of the largest global technology companies, including Twitter and Google.

He will provide support to Sir Keith Mills and the Allwyn team as the company bids for the next licence to [...]