SAZKA Group's new UK division Allwyn has selected Vodafone as its new connectivity partner as it bids to operate the next UK National Lottery licence.

Allwyn said that Vodafone has market leading connectivity and expertise in innovative technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), which can play a role in the National Lottery experience in the UK, as well as enable the integration of new features and capabilities to keep ahead of evolving [...]