Alberta adds lottery draw games to iGaming platform

The Canadian province of Alberta has expanded its iGaming platform with the addition of online lottery ticket sales.

Players in Alberta can now purchase tickets for popular draw games such as Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand, Western Max and Western 6/49 on PlayAlberta.ca, the province’s only regulated gaming site.

The NeoPollard Interactive-powered site launched in October 2020, initially offering players a range of online casino games and lottery games such as Quick 6, Instant Keno and instant win scratchers.

“AGLC continues to expand entertainment opportunities for Albertans through the introduction of lottery games on Play Alberta,” said Kandice Machado, acting president & CEO of Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC). “Creating new digital purchasing options provides consumer convenience, while continuing to generate revenue that benefits Albertans.”

AGLC also aims to further expand the platform later this year with the addition of sports betting.

“AGLC will work in lockstep with lottery retailers to make sure Albertans never miss an opportunity to play their favourite lotto games – a possibility that wasn’t available to Albertans until now,” said Steve Lautischer, acting vice president, Gaming and Cannabis, AGLC.

“The introduction of online lottery sales brings Alberta in line with most other provinces in offering players their favourite draw-based lotto games.”

