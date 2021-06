Lotto.com has launched its online lottery services in New Jersey through a new partnership with convenience store chain operator QuickChek.

Lotto.com is a registered courier of the New Jersey Lottery and only the second licensed lottery courier in the US, after Jackpocket, to allow customers to buy official state lottery tickets online.

As the exclusive retail partner of Lotto.com, QuickChek will enable Lotto.com to reach customers through its network of 138 convenience stores across the Garden State.

“Our [...]