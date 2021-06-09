This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

TG Lab and Kambi power Belgium National Lottery sportsbook relaunch

9th June 2021 9:56 am GMT

Vilnius-based iGaming platform provider TG Lab and sportsbook technology provider Kambi have powered the relaunch of the Belgium National Lottery’s Scooore sportsbook.

The relaunch comes ahead of the EURO football championships, where Scooore is one of the main sponsors of the Belgian national football team.

“Loterij Nationale is one of the largest and most reputable lottery operators in Europe,” said TG Lab chief executive Ugnius Simelionis. “We are super proud to have been entrusted to provide our platform and website solutions to them.

“Together with Kambi we have delivered a truly superb online sports betting site for Scooore, which will enable it to increase its competitive advantage in the Belgium market.”

Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén commented: “We are very proud to have been selected to become the sports betting partner of the Belgian National Lottery. The lottery has ambitious plans to grow its sports betting footprint, and we look forward to helping unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of the Kambi sportsbook.”

Scooore was launched in 2012 and is one of the country’s leading online sports betting offerings. It is also available across 300 retail sports betting venues in Belgium.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.74 per cent lower at SEK400.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Belgium Kambi Loterij Nationale Lottery Sports Betting TG Lab
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Big Time Gaming debuts new Megapays jackpot mechanic

Relax Gaming continues Nordic expansion with Veikkaus deal

Betway adds to tennis and esports sponsorship portfolio

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

Casino drives Betsson revenue growth in first quarter of 2021

Betsson invests in TG Lab’s US iGaming platform

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Inspired, BetGames.TV and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

PointsBet named official sports betting partner of NHL

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution