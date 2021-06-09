TG Lab and Kambi power Belgium National Lottery sportsbook relaunch

Vilnius-based iGaming platform provider TG Lab and sportsbook technology provider Kambi have powered the relaunch of the Belgium National Lottery’s Scooore sportsbook.

The relaunch comes ahead of the EURO football championships, where Scooore is one of the main sponsors of the Belgian national football team.

“Loterij Nationale is one of the largest and most reputable lottery operators in Europe,” said TG Lab chief executive Ugnius Simelionis. “We are super proud to have been entrusted to provide our platform and website solutions to them.

“Together with Kambi we have delivered a truly superb online sports betting site for Scooore, which will enable it to increase its competitive advantage in the Belgium market.”

Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén commented: “We are very proud to have been selected to become the sports betting partner of the Belgian National Lottery. The lottery has ambitious plans to grow its sports betting footprint, and we look forward to helping unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of the Kambi sportsbook.”

Scooore was launched in 2012 and is one of the country’s leading online sports betting offerings. It is also available across 300 retail sports betting venues in Belgium.

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.74 per cent lower at SEK400.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.