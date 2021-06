New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has entered Canada’s regulated iGaming market for the first time through a new partnership with Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The supplier’s popular Golden Wins game has gone live to players via the Canadian provincial lottery’s OLG.ca site, with further games to be launched over the coming months. This will include Bonanza Blast, Capital Gains, Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin Bacon!, and Vegas Stacks.

“We strive to give our OLG.ca customers [...]