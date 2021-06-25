This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games seals instant games deal with Portuguese national lottery

25th June 2021 9:45 am GMT

New York-listed Scientific Games has been awarded a new contract to provide instant lottery games to Portugal’s national lottery operator Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML).

Through legacy companies, Scientific Games has been providing SCML with instant lottery games, known in Portugal as RASPADINHA, since the national lottery was launched in 1995, with the new contract extending the partnership by three years.

“We are pleased to award this new instant games contract to Scientific Games,” said SCML president Edmundo Martinho. “Our long history with the company provides an excellent foundation to continue the responsible growth of SCML instant game entertainment to generate maximum funding benefitting our charitable causes.”

The agreement with SCML, which is the fourth largest instant game operator in Europe, means that Scientific Games is currently providing instant games to 48 European lotteries.

“We are honored to be the primary instant game supplier to Europe’s top four performing lotteries and nine of the top 10 performers globally,” said John Schulz, senior vice president of instant products for Scientific Games.

“Scientific Games is excited to expand our longtime, successful relationship with SCML in Portugal to continue the lottery’s growth by offering exciting instant game entertainment to Portugese players while responsibly generating maximum proceeds for the Lottery’s charitable cause.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed marginally lower at $78.10 per share in New York Thursday, having set a new 52 week high of $79.98 per share earlier in the day.

