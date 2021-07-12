Pollard Banknote awarded new Danske Spil instant ticket contract

Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has been awarded a new contract to supply instant ticket printing and other services to Denmark’s state-owned lottery operator Danske Licens Spil.

Pollard Banknote will continue to print the lottery's instant tickets until 31 July 2025 under the new contract, having worked with operator since 2008.

“We are very happy to extend our longstanding relationship with the Danish Lottery,” said Pollard Banknote vice president international sales and marketing Michelle Annandale. “We are dedicated to supporting the lottery’s goal of broadening player engagement through the expansion of its instant ticket portfolio with new concepts, as well as the introduction of higher price points that leverage our unique and innovative products.”

Danske Lotteri Spil head of instant games, Malene Hyldig, said: “Pollard Banknote has been a great collaborative partner for us. Under this new contract, the Lottery will be able to continue to benefit from the company’s many innovative options that enhance and add value to our instant games and help drive sales and support good causes in Denmark. Additionally, we appreciate Pollard Banknote’s expertise in the lottery industry and particularly in the European market.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSX:PBL) closed 0.46 per cent higher at CAD$52.00 per share in Toronto Friday.