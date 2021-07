Frankfurt-listed lottery provider ZEAL Network has made an offer to acquire full ownership of German online lottery supplier Lotto24.

ZEAL already owns a 93 per cent stake in Lotto24, which it spun off in 2012, and has offered €381.79 per share to Lotto24 shareholders, equivalent to at least the volume-weighted average share price over the last six months.

The final price will be determined by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin).

As part of [...]