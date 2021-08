Incumbent UK National Lottery operator Camelot will continue to run the lottery until at least January 2024 due to delays in awarding the next licence.

Camelot’s licence is being extended by six months through to the end of January 2024, with the fourth UK National Lottery licence coming into force in February of that year.

This follows a decision by the British Gambling Commission to amend the timeline for phase two of the fourth National Lottery licence [...]