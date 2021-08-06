This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pollard Banknote wins new instant tickets deal with Maryland Lottery

6th August 2021 9:46 am GMT

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a new primary contract for instant ticket games by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The four-year agreement will see Pollard Banknote assigned at least 67 per cent of the total number of instant ticket games procured each fiscal year by the lottery, and includes the option of one additional three-year extension.

“We are pleased to continue our successful relationship with Pollard Banknote under this new primary contract award,” said Maryland Lottery director John Martin. “Together, we have achieved remarkable growth over the years and we look forward to building on our shared past success with exciting new games and products for Maryland Lottery players.

“Our work will continue to focus on providing our players with highly engaging instant ticket games while exploring untapped lottery opportunities that will further drive revenue for the benefit of the good causes we support in Maryland.”

Pollard Banknote has served as the lottery’s primary contractor for instant tickets since 2006, with instant ticket sales more than doubling during the period, reaching a record high $852.7m in FY2020.

Under the new contract, Pollard Banknote will continue to work closely with the lottery to develop new instant ticket concepts, identify effective strategies to optimize its retail presence, and explore opportunities to implement digital offerings.

“We are thrilled that the Maryland Lottery has once again chosen us to be their primary partner for instant tickets and related services, and we look forward to continuing to support the Lottery across all facets of its instant ticket portfolio,” said Pollard Banknote lottery marketing senior director Matthew Isaac. “Through our continued collaboration, we look forward to introducing many more cutting-edge instant ticket games and lottery products to the Maryland market.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) closed 3.35 per cent higher at CAD$50.50 per share in Toronto Thursday.

