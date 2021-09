The Kentucky Lottery has reported a 12 per cent increase in total lottery sales to $269.5m in the first two months of its new financial year.

Total sales in July and August were 3 per cent ahead of budget, buoyed by a 7 per cent increase in Scratch-off sales and a 44 per cent jump in sales of Lucky For Life, due to drawings for the games moving to seven days a week.

The lottery also benefited [...]