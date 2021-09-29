Scientific Games unveils new instant game production facility in UK

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has opened a new multi-million pound production facility in the United Kingdom to serve the UK National Lottery and 50 lotteries in Europe and internationally.

The Leeds-based instant games production facility will allow the supplier to expand its global production capacity by 20 per cent, with the additional production volume expected to add an estimated 175 employees to the company's UK workforce.

“Our investment in this UK production expansion represents our strong commitment to serve the UK National Lottery and lotteries throughout Europe, and to entertain the world's players through our instant game innovation," said Scientific Games vice president of global strategic accounts EMEA Kevin Anderson.

The company said that its new instant games production technology will offer a wide range of flexibility in game innovation, including playstyle, colour, images, ticket sizes, and specialty papers and finishes.

The technology manufactures instant game tickets at 1,000 feet per minute and supports the company's commitment to quality environmental practices with the use of green technology, recyclable paper, water-based inks and energy-efficient processes.

“This technology expansion allows lotteries to bring new games to market more quickly so they can offer just-in-time inventory at retail,” said Scientific Games vice president of global manufacturing Mark Scholey. “The expansion strengthens our nearly 50 years of global leadership in lottery instant products, and importantly helps our lottery customers drive maximum proceeds to support their beneficiary programs.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 0.29 per cent lower at $82.71 per share in New York Tuesday, having set a new 52-week high of $84.80 per share earlier in the day.