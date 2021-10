Britain’s Gambling Commission is on track to announce its preferred candidate for the fourth UK National Lottery licence early next year.

The Commission said Tuesday that it has received four final applications for the lottery concession, the highest number of final applications received since the first licence was awarded to operator Camelot in 1994.

Camelot has gone on to retain the lottery licence since the first award and is competing this time against Sazka Group’s Allwyn, Italian [...]