Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com expects to post revenue of between $22.0m and $24.0m for the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue is forecast to be more than 135 per cent higher than the previous quarter’s $9.3m total, driven by increased sales from the company’s B2B segment.

“I am proud of our strong third quarter preliminary results, which our team achieved while also focusing on completing our business combination,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “Lottery.com is a nimble [...]