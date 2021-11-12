IWG signs eInstants supply deal with five European lotteries

Lottery supplier IWG has been selected by the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA) to provide its portfolio of online instant win games to the joint venture’s five members.

The two-year contract will see IWG provide eInstant games to LEIA members Danske Lotteri Spil, la Française des Jeux (FDJ), Norsk Tipping, Svenska Spel and Veikkaus.

The partnership will provide each of the five LEIA lotteries with access to IWG’s in-house developed games, as well as content featuring themes and mechanics tailored to each lottery’s local brand.

“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to partner with five of the best lotteries in the world in one fell swoop, and we cannot be more excited to begin our partnership with the LEIA,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Our proven track record of developing localized and bespoke games for lotteries means we are best placed to meet the expectations of each LEIA member.

"We know through first-hand experience that these types of games are very powerful and are among the top performing titles in the world.”