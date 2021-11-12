This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

IWG signs eInstants supply deal with five European lotteries

12th November 2021 9:33 am GMT
IWG

Lottery supplier IWG has been selected by the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA) to provide its portfolio of online instant win games to the joint venture’s five members.

The two-year contract will see IWG provide eInstant games to LEIA members Danske Lotteri Spil, la Française des Jeux (FDJ), Norsk Tipping, Svenska Spel and Veikkaus.

The partnership will provide each of the five LEIA lotteries with access to IWG’s in-house developed games, as well as content featuring themes and mechanics tailored to each lottery’s local brand.

“It’s not every day you have the opportunity to partner with five of the best lotteries in the world in one fell swoop, and we cannot be more excited to begin our partnership with the LEIA,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Our proven track record of developing localized and bespoke games for lotteries means we are best placed to meet the expectations of each LEIA member.

"We know through first-hand experience that these types of games are very powerful and are among the top performing titles in the world.”

Related Tags
Danske Spil eInstant Games FDJ iLottery Instant Win Games IWG Lottery Norsk Tipping Svenska Spel Veikkaus
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Entain launches first global impact diversity & inclusion initiative

IWG deploys e-Instant linked progressive jackpots for Canada’s BCLC

IWG and Virginia Lottery launch linked jackpot e-Instant games

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

New Hampshire Lottery expands IWG instant games deal

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

IWG targets North American expansion with Alchemy3 partnership

IWG rolls out integrated e-Instant games with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG rolls out online instant win games with the Virginia Lottery

Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution