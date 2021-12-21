This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube seals slot supply deal with Lottoland

21st December 2021 6:52 am GMT
Greentube
Evolution

Novomatic iGaming subsidiary Greentube has signed a deal to supply a selection of its online slot portfolio to lottery betting and gaming operator Lottoland.

The agreement will see Greentube titles, including Lucky Lady’s Charm, Sizzling Hot and Book of Ra, made available to Lottoland's customers under the operator’s UK and Gibraltar licences.

“We believe that this varied selection of quality online slots offers players a premium gaming experience and will be a welcome addition to Lottoland’s collection of games,” said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl.   "This deal further cements our commitment to boosting our presence in key regulated markets around the world.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell added:  “We’re delighted to expand our ever-growing portfolio of online slots by adding this impressive selection of Greentube games to our casino. 

“Everyone is aware of Greentube’s pedigree, and to have iconic slots such as Book of Ra™ deluxe on our site will be a welcome boost to our players.”

