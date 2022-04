UK National Lottery operator Camelot has issued legal proceedings against the Gambling Commission in the High Court today (1 April).

Camelot is challenging the Gambling Commission’s decision to select rival Allwyn as the preferred applicant for the next licence to operate the National Lottery.

Allwyn was named the preferred applicant on March 15 following a protracted competitive bid process, with the next (fourth) licence to operate the National Lottery commencing in March 2024.

Camelot has held the licence [...]