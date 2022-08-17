This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT wins lottery terminal contract in Portugal

17th August 2022 7:28 am GMT
IGT

Portugal's Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML) has partnered with International Game Technology (IGT) to upgrade its retail lottery business.

Under the terms of the agreement, SCML will deploy up to 7,200 Retailer Vue lottery terminals from IGT to streamline lottery sales, with the rollout expected to complete in 2023.

IGT’s Retailer Vue lottery terminal has a built-in 13.3 megapixel camera that can read playslips, winning tickets, identification cards and mobile devices, freeing up valuable counter space for lottery retailers.

“In today's ever-evolving lottery landscape, it is important that IGT provides SCML with high-performing solutions to meet present and future market needs,” said IGT chief operating officer for global lottery, Jay Gendron.

“IGT’s Retailer Vue combines convenience and transparency with key features designed to increase productivity and modernise the lottery retail experience for SCML. We look forward to our continued partnership with SCML and the world debut of our new terminal which will benefit the Lottery, it's retailers and players while driving maximum sales growth and contributions toward good causes.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.78 per cent higher at $22.09 per share in New York Tuesday.

