Camelot has withdrawn its appeal against the Gambling Commission’s decision to select Allwyn as the preferred applicant for the next licence to operate the UK National Lottery.

The Commission confirmed late Monday that it had received correspondence from Camelot indicating that the company intends to withdraw its appeal and pursue its claim in damages only.

“We are not aware that IGT’s position has changed and therefore the IGT appeal and the suspension will continue until that is [...]