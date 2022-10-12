NeoPollard Interactive seals iLottery deal with Georgia Lottery

Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive has signed an agreement to deliver its iLottery content to the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

Through an integration with NeoPollard’s remote gaming server, the Georgia Lottery will expand its existing Diggi Games platform with new games developed by NeoGames Studio.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Georgia Lottery to expand its game portfolio offering,” said NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Doug Pollard. “NPi's exciting and engaging game content will help the lottery appeal to a wider demographic of players by offering more options to play online and more reasons to keep coming back.

“We are confident that our games will resonate with players in Georgia and support the Lottery in generating revenue to fund essential education programs in Georgia.”

NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Moti Malul added: “Our NeoGames Studio consistently delivers top performing game titles in the North American market, and we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the longest operating iLottery programs in the United States.”

NeoPollard’s games are currently live in Michigan, Virginia and New Hampshire, as well as Canada’s Alberta province.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 9.88 per cent higher at $14.57 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 3.04 per cent lower at CAD$17.53 per share in Toronto.