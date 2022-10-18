Scientific Games partners Fremantle for new augmented reality experience

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has unveiled a new augmented reality (AR) experience in partnership with Fremantle, the exclusive licensor of the original Don Clemente LOTERIA brand.

The supplier has created a unique AR game extension, connecting players from a physical LOTERIA instant scratch game purchased at retail to a lifelike LOTERIA AR second-chance win opportunity played via a mobile app.

The physical scratch game, AR digital extension and mobile app were all created by the company’s global game studios in partnership with Fremantle.

“The timing for augmented reality is right for lotteries,” said Scientific Games vice president of digital content studio Amy Bergette. “While the industry has experimented with AR products in the past, the mobile technology is now solidly in place and widely accessible. Players are ready.”

Scientific Games developed the AR game extension over the last several years using qualitative player research, selecting the popular LOTERIA licensed brand as a natural enhancement to the company's first AR game extension.

“Our digital animators brought the original Don Clemente LOTERIA images to life in AR with an advanced second-chance collection promotion that leverages the traditional bingo-style game play inherent with the game,” continued Bergette. “We believe that it rivals the best AR experiences available to consumers. This is just the spark, it’s just the beginning of the endless possibilities in what Scientific Games can offer with AR technology.”

Scientific Games president Americas and global instant products John Schulz added: “Our multi-channel digital engagement strategy was to connect the physical game purchased at retail with the digital AR experience for players. We also wanted to offer today’s players an enhanced, high-value experience that complements the lottery’s overall portfolio.”