New York-listed Lottery.com has lost another director with the resignation of Richard Kivel, who becomes the latest departing board member to sound the alarm about the company’s practices.

Kivel's resignation letter dated November 4 was published by the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday and highlights a number of events which led to Kivel’s resignation.

Kivel was the last remaining member of the previous Lottery.com board following the earlier exodus of his co-directors.

“Since joining this Board, I have [...]