Pollard Banknote awarded Norsk Tipping instant scratch ticket contract

Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has been awarded a primary instant scratch ticket contract by Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Tipping.

Following a competitive procurement process, Pollard Banknote will continue to provide instant scratch tickets to the lottery for the next three years, with the contract automatically renewing for one additional year.

It marks the second consecutive contract where Pollard Banknote has been named primary supplier, marking the continuation of a long-standing partnership between Pollard Banknote and Norsk Tipping.

Most recently, Norsk Tipping achieved notable sales success with the launch of several products featuring Pollard Banknote innovations, including Scratch Tab, which featured in the best-selling holiday game Flax Julekalender.

“Pollard Banknote has been a trusted partner for many years and through this new contract we look forward to leveraging more of their industry experience and expertise, including strategic marketing services, as well as exciting product innovations,” said Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations Hans Erland Ringsvold.

“We are excited to continue to work together to offer our players instant scratch tickets, both retail and online, in an innovative and sustainable manner that grow revenues to the benefit of sports, culture, and humanitarian organisations in Norway.”

Pollard Banknote senior director Julia Cloutier commented: “We are thrilled to continue our successful relationship with Norsk Tipping. The lottery has leveraged many of Pollard Banknote's exciting product innovations over the years, including Scratch FX, Iridescent FX, and Scratch Tab.

“This new contract will allow us to continue to work with the Lottery to offer our latest innovations and sustainable, market-specific strategies to ensure growth that benefits good causes across Norway.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBH) closed 1.08 per cent higher at CAD$18.65 per share in Toronto Thursday.